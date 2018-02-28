Service efforts praised

REPAIR WORK: Homes and schools all over Moranbah were heavily damaged due to the strong winds over Tuesday night.

REPAIR WORK: Homes and schools all over Moranbah were heavily damaged due to the strong winds over Tuesday night. Lee Booth

FIRE and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford was in Moranbah last Friday, February 23, praising response teams for the ongoing efforts following last week's destructive storm.

SES personnel from Emerald, Moranbah, Dysart, Clermont, Nebo, Mackay and Sarina led the emergency response around the region.

Mr Crawford said fire and emergency services staff and SES volunteers had been "working tirelessly” since the storm hit.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews continue to respond to requests for assistance following the damaging storm that impacted Central Queensland on Tuesday,” he said.

"The 100 km/hour winds caused structural damage to almost a dozen homes, up-rooted trees, knocked down powerlines and closed a number of roads.

"Our crews were in communities at the first opportunity, and have been working since to help those in need.”

Mr Crawford said, until last Thursday afternoon, February 22, there had been 25 SES call-outs in Moranbah for structural support, reporting fallen trees and flooded roads, and another 20 call-outs across Clermont, Dysart and Nebo for structural support and fallen trees.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford. Facebook

Isaac region mayor Anne Baker said council staff, emergency services and utilities providers continued to restore services and support the community.

"I acknowledge the outstanding work of our SES volunteers, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the police, ambulance service, Ergon Energy and telecommunications providers in standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our Isaac community,” she said.

"We particularly appreciate the additional resources from these agencies which have been deployed from across Queensland in recent days to work beside our local teams.

"Our collective response to this emergency has again shown we are a region of pure people-power.”

Residents around the region are encouraged to stay alert for any upcoming weather events.

In the case of another similar storm event, locals should secure outdoor items, park cars under shelter, buy an emergency kit, disconnect electrical items and have a wireless radio on hand.