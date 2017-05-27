27°
News

Serving up a tasty fundraiser

25th May 2017 3:16 PM
YARNS APLENTY: Bush poet Murray Hartin will entertain diners at the Springsure State School's Paddock to Plate 2017 dinner.
YARNS APLENTY: Bush poet Murray Hartin will entertain diners at the Springsure State School's Paddock to Plate 2017 dinner. Derek Barry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FROM the paddock to your plate, Springsure State School is making sure their fundraising dinner is a five-star dining experience.

Springsure State School acting principal Maria Hoare said the purpose of the dinner is to raise funds for the school's Cattle Club and it's secondary school excursion to Canberra and ski fields next year.

"The Droughtmaster steer was donated to us by the Piggott family from Christmas Creek, Rolleston,” she said.

"He is going to be shown at all the CH Shows, but not Emerald, slaughtered in Clermont and cut up for the dinner by our local butcher, Jason O'Loughlin.

"We have also had two Lowline steers donated to us by the Gale family of Nalcoombie, Springsure.

"These two steers will also be led at some of the CH Shows and then auctioned as 'killers' on the night of the dinner.

"A sheep has also been donated as a 'killer' on the auction item list as well as - hopefully - a signed Cowboys jersey, along with a number of other items.”

Bush poet and entertainer Murray Hartin is providing the entertainment for the evening along with some performances by the students.

"Murray Hartin was chosen after hearing favourable reports from a recent appearance of his at a Landmark function in Emerald,” Ms Hoare said.

"He is also a personal friend of our former Principal, Rob Nowlan.

"His poetry has a particular appeal to country people - largely the group which will be attending this dinner.”

The dinner is open to everyone over the age of 18 and there is just 50 tickets left for purchase. Tickets are $70 and includes a three-course dinner, catered by Jo Travers from 2theT Catering plus a drink on arrival.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  bush poet paddock to plate springsure springsure state school

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council sells land for unpaid rates

Council sells land for unpaid rates

Several properties will go under the hammer as the Central Highlands Regional Council makes a bid to recoup money owed for unpaid rates.

New breed of laws

PAWFECT COMPANION: Isaac dog owners like Curtis Teale, pictured with husky Luca, will need to abide by new breeding laws that start today.

New dog breeding laws throughout Queensland will begin today.

Serving up a tasty fundraiser

YARNS APLENTY: Bush poet Murray Hartin will entertain diners at the Springsure State School's Paddock to Plate 2017 dinner.

Springsure State School is serving up a yummy fundraiser.

Let's seal our future prosperity

KNEE DEEP: Matthew and Bernadette Paine's daughter Grace demonstrates how the heavy traffic load causes incredible wear and tear on Springsure-Tambo Rd.

Region outgrows dirt road

Local Partners

The 'pretty boy' miner wowing the world of fashion

FROM being called "pretty boy", to hiding his passion from his father to the point he was almost listed as a missing person, his career change hasn't been easy.

Council sells land for unpaid rates

UNDER THE HAMMER: Several properties around the Central Highlands will go under the hammer at an auction as council makes a bid to recoup money owed for unpaid rates.

Several properties will be sold in a bid to recoup money

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $235,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Stunning Ocean Views from Meikleville Hill!

13 Found Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Entertain guests or just sit back and enjoy the tranquillity of the bushland and the relaxing Ocean Views from the upper and lower entertaining decks! • Enjoy...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!