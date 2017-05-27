Serving up a tasty fundraiser

YARNS APLENTY: Bush poet Murray Hartin will entertain diners at the Springsure State School's Paddock to Plate 2017 dinner.

FROM the paddock to your plate, Springsure State School is making sure their fundraising dinner is a five-star dining experience.

Springsure State School acting principal Maria Hoare said the purpose of the dinner is to raise funds for the school's Cattle Club and it's secondary school excursion to Canberra and ski fields next year.

"The Droughtmaster steer was donated to us by the Piggott family from Christmas Creek, Rolleston,” she said.

"He is going to be shown at all the CH Shows, but not Emerald, slaughtered in Clermont and cut up for the dinner by our local butcher, Jason O'Loughlin.

"We have also had two Lowline steers donated to us by the Gale family of Nalcoombie, Springsure.

"These two steers will also be led at some of the CH Shows and then auctioned as 'killers' on the night of the dinner.

"A sheep has also been donated as a 'killer' on the auction item list as well as - hopefully - a signed Cowboys jersey, along with a number of other items.”

Bush poet and entertainer Murray Hartin is providing the entertainment for the evening along with some performances by the students.

"Murray Hartin was chosen after hearing favourable reports from a recent appearance of his at a Landmark function in Emerald,” Ms Hoare said.

"He is also a personal friend of our former Principal, Rob Nowlan.

"His poetry has a particular appeal to country people - largely the group which will be attending this dinner.”

The dinner is open to everyone over the age of 18 and there is just 50 tickets left for purchase. Tickets are $70 and includes a three-course dinner, catered by Jo Travers from 2theT Catering plus a drink on arrival.