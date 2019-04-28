Menu
Login
The scene from search headquarters in the Cullendore Rd area of Elbow Valley.
The scene from search headquarters in the Cullendore Rd area of Elbow Valley. Contributed
Breaking

SES and rural firies join in search for missing man

Gerard Walsh
by
28th Apr 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM

STATE Emergency Service crews from as far as Marburg, Ipswich and Cecil Plains are on scene as a major search continues for Bradley James Smith who went missing after a music festival at Cherrabah Resort last weekend.

Mr Smith is 37 and from Nanango in the South Burnett. The search has been going since Wednesday.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, from Killarney police, said there were 50 volunteers involved in the search as well as police.

"We are searching in the Cullendore Rd area which includes the property where we believe the missing man last attended," he said.

SES crews from Marburg, Ipswich, Cecil Plains, Crows Nest and Warwick left the control point at 8.30am to continue the search.

Rural Fire Brigade crews from the Southern Downs are also part of the search.

Sgt Doyle said police were seeking any information from the public to help in locating the man.

Call Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.

missing person police public assistance ses and rural fire services
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Flynn gauntlet thrown down

    Flynn gauntlet thrown down

    News The Labor candidate for Flynn has invited an MP to debate.

    Sunflower success

    Sunflower success

    News Festival was full of highlights.

    Dawn service draws crowd

    Dawn service draws crowd

    News Emerald pays their respects.

    Motorists behaved over Easter weekend

    Motorists behaved over Easter weekend

    Crime Central Highlands drivers on good behaviour