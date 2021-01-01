Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
News

SES rescues woman trapped after falling at jetty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
1st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coffs Harbour SES have conducted yet another rescue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty area after a woman fell several metres and became stuck between concrete blocks at the break wall.

Just after 5am emergency services were called to North Wall at the jetty where a 54-year-old woman had fallen and sustained serious injuries.

SES crews work to free a woman who had fallen fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day.
SES crews work to free a woman who had fallen fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day.

State Emergency Service volunteers worked for around 40 minutes to get the woman out safely before she was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital by ambulance.

NSW Ambulance Service confirmed the woman had sustained head, leg and arm injuries and there are unconfirmed reports she had a broken wrist and leg.

A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.

It comes roughly a month after a man was rescued by the SES after suffering a nasty fall on a boat. Crews worked for over an hour to get the man into a waiting ambulance in a similarly intricate operation.

coffs harbour jetty jetty precinct nsw ambulance rescue ses coffs harbour
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross buns come too early for CQ residents

        Premium Content Hot cross buns come too early for CQ residents

        Offbeat Hot cross buns have come too early, with shoppers throughout the region not happy with the December arrival

        Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

        Premium Content Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

        News Man initially trapped in his vehicle after Moranbah crash

        $10k scholarship for passionate ag-students across CQ region

        Premium Content $10k scholarship for passionate ag-students across CQ region

        Careers Two year programs provides a range of opportunities to develop leadership skills...

        Prisoner’s fiance claims guard shortage leading to lockdowns

        Premium Content Prisoner’s fiance claims guard shortage leading to lockdowns

        News Corrections refute claims as concerned family member speaks out about the impact of...