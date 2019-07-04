Menu
Login
Politics

Setka makes legal bid to stay in ALP

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 4:27 PM

Controversial union boss John Setka has filed for an urgent injunction to prevent his expulsion from the Labor Party.

The head of the Victorian division of the CFMMEU is going to the state's Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a motion to remove him as a delegate over comments he allegedly made about anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty.

In court documents Mr Setka has pleaded for a motion by Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be stopped because expelling him from the party would prevent him being an effective advocate for the union and its members.

More Stories

alp court john setka

Top Stories

    Years of hard work pay off

    Years of hard work pay off

    News Former Emerald resident's graduation a proud moment.

    Doctors urge people to tackle taboo topic

    Doctors urge people to tackle taboo topic

    News Report reveals most older Australians don't have advanced care plan.

    Training to deal with mental health in rural areas

    Training to deal with mental health in rural areas

    Rural Program to tackle mental health in region

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 23-29

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 23-29

    News Your weekly wrap of crime in the Blackwater area.