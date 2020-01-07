Seven cannabis plants have been located at a Gemfields residence

A SAPPHIRE man yelled aggressive “hell” relating threats to police when they located seven cannabis plants in his backyard.

Police attended the residence of James Frederick Murray at Jims Retreat Rd, Sapphire, about 7pm on December 1, where they found him in an intoxicated state.

During a search of the premises, they saw a ceramic bowl with 5g of cannabis, 30g of the drug in a wall safe, a tupperware container with a small amount of cannabis and two bongs used to smoke it, Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told Emerald Magistrates court today.

When police discovered seven 40-70cm cannabis plants in his backyard, Murray started shouting bizarre threats like ‘666’, and others in relation to hell, the court heard.

The 55-year-old was taken to the watch house and was too intoxicated to be interviewed but admitted the belongings were his.

Murray pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

The court heard Murray suffers from schizophrenia and, after seeking the advice of a doctor, he intends to give up cannabis.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the Sapphire man had a lengthy criminal history with a large portion related to drug offences.

Murray was ordered to 12-months’ probation and a conviction was recorded.