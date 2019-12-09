Menu
HEATWAVE: High temperatures are expected to persist in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.
News

Severe heatwave conditions and fire danger

Timothy Cox
9th Dec 2019 5:00 AM

CENTRAL Highlanders should expect temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s for the entire coming week.

Across the Central Highlands district it is expected to be three to five degrees above the average for this time of year.

“Heatwave conditions will continue right through the week because the maximums are warm, but minimums aren’t dropping at night,” the Bureau of Meteorology said. “So there’s no much relief.

“Low intensity heatwaves across the board with areas of locally severe conditions.”

There is potential for showers and storms south of Emerald, near the Carnarvon Ranges, until Tuesday, but “near zero chance of rain elsewhere”.

Fires in the southern Central Highlands may blow smoke northwards. The BOM said they will probably continue to burn for a few days.

The fire danger rating is still very high for the region.

