THUNDER STRUCK: Storms are expected in CQ today.
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for parts of CQ

Melanie Plane
25th Oct 2020 11:32 AM
THE BUREAU of Meteorology has this morning issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Central Queensland.

The warning, issued at 11.10am, forecast severe thunderstorms were likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours.

Locations potentially in the firing like are Rockhampton, Kingaroy, Biloela, Gatton, Kilcoy, Laidley, Lowood, Mount Morgan and Nanango.

It comes after thunderstorms ripped through the region in the early hours of Sunday.

While Rockhampton did not record heavy rainfall in the event, lightning and thunder put on a show for residents.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

