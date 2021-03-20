Severe storms, flash flooding as heavy rain hits southeast

The path of the storms at 5.55pm. Picture: BOM

The path of the storms at 5.55pm. Picture: BOM

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Redlands City Council area, with heavy rain that leads to flash flooding likely.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar at 5.55pm.

They are forecast to affect Point Lookout and northern parts of North Stradbroke Island by 6:25pm and Amity Point and waters off North Stradbroke Island by 6:55pm.

The path of the storms at 5.55pm. Picture: BOM

Kooralbyn Bridge recorded 65mm in 1 hour to 4:55pm.

The southeast is already bracing for a wet weekend, with rainfall totals expected to reach up to 80mm in some regions.

Bureau of Meteorology's Rosa Hoff said the worst of the weather would hit the coastal fringe across the weekend after a lull in showers yesterday.

"We're going to see a coastal trough redevelop and it's going to be a different system to what we saw last week," she said.

"Over the weekend (the rain) would be at the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast particularly the hinterlands and any exposed or elevated parts of that coastal fringe.

"For Sunday we're a bit more likely to see a higher rainfall total on the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast just as the trough starts to ease back and retreat from the shore."

The coastal trough would bring falls up to 80mm across the weekend on the Gold Coast, and with a 90 per cent chance of rain the Sunshine Coast could see falls up to 70mm over the two days.

The weather is looking perfect for National frog day. Picture: Jamie Hanson



A swell over 2.5m is expected over the weekend on the southeast coast.

There is a high chance of up to 25mm of rain in Brisbane on Saturday, as well as a chance of a thunderstorm.

Ms Hoff said Monday would see a "lull" in rainfall before the rain started again.

"It will ease back Monday a bit, at which point we will likely see an inland trough move across the southern interior of Queensland early next week which will help to bring a bit more rainfall after another lull in rainfall amounts on Monday."