Severe storms forecast for state’s southeast

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Oct 2020 9:20 AM
"Damaging winds and large hail" could batter the southeast this afternoon with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting the first day of October would be an "interesting day weather wise".

Forecaster Kimba Wong this morning urged Queenslanders to "keep an eye on any warnings as they're issued, if we issue any", as a convergence of weather factors brings the threat of severe storms to parts of the southeast.

"A trough approaching from the west is giving us the chance of some showers and thunderstorms," Ms Hoff said.

"We also have an upper trough that's moving through the area looking to enhance things."

"So we do have the chance of severe storms through the southeast."

"The main risk for those storms would be damaging winds and large hail


Ms Wong said the possible storms were likely to hit the Wide Bay and northern Sunshine Coast, as well as the Gold Coast and the Gold Coast hinterland - with the potential for severe storms in northern New South Wales to "creep over the border".

Brisbane, however, will escape the threat.

"Brisbane doesn't look to be in the hotspot zone," she said.

Rain and storms were still a slim chance for the River City today, but "it's unlikely that they'll be severe'.

A storm front approaching Yomanto. File picture: AAP/David Clark
The Bureau has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Gold Coast for today and tomorrow morning.

"It can be quite deceptive surf conditions on the Gold Coast there," Ms Wong said.

Moisture in the air will raise early October temperatures slightly above average, with Brisbane expected to reach a high of 28C and Ipswich 30C.

