Severe thunderstorm and hail warning issued for CQ towns
UPDATE 5pm: BOM has extended the warning area to include more Central Queensland towns.
Locations which may be affected include Roma, Emerald, St George, Biloela, Blackwater, Taroom, Tambo, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure, Carnarvon National Park and Tara.
INITIAL STORY: SEVERE thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Central Queensland today with multiple towns in the firing line.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1.28pm for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Roma, Charleville, Emerald, St George, Blackwater and Carnarvon National Park.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.