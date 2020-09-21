Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of CQ

Severe storm warnings have been issued for parts of the central west.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of central west Queensland today.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning this evening, for damaging winds in excess of 90km/hr, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area this afternoon.

Locations which may be affected include Charleville, Longreach, Winton, Cunnamulla, Isisford and Barcaldine.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said a cold front and trough system had pushed up from southern Australia and moving into western and south western Queensland today.

She said some areas could experience damaging winds in excess of 90km/hr and under the right cloud could see up to 20 or 30mm of rain.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and seek shelter, preferably indoors.

This comes just days after the Central Highlands received much-needed rainfall, with up to 100mm in some Central Queensland locations and significant winds.

“We saw a vigorous trough move into the west which brought showers and thunderstorms, some of which were severe,” Ms Hoff said.

She said more than 100mm was recorded at Stonehenge.

Up until 9am on Sunday morning, Clermont Airport recorded 16.8mm, Carnarvon Station recorded 10.4mm and Lochington recorded 10.8mm.

Emerald received about 6.4mm, Springsure recorded 7.8mm and Moranbah Airport recorded 3.8mm.