Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for possible severe thunderstorms across Central Queensland.
Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for possible severe thunderstorms across Central Queensland.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ

Kristen Booth
3rd Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Event goers could be in for a wet afternoon on Easter Saturday, with possible severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of Central Queensland.

While it was a sunny start to the day, Bureau of Meteorology revealed thunderstorms were possible for Capricornia region, Woorabinda and Carnarvon National Park, with severe thunderstorms forecast for areas east of Longreach, including Emerald and Clermont, through to Mackay.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said thunderstorms had already started to develop north of the Central Highlands and were expected to move south on Saturday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are expected at Emerald and further north, with the possibility of heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Large hail is also a risk in parts of the central west and northern goldfields.

Mr Claassen said Rockhampton was on the edge of any potential severe thunderstorm activity, although could experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

Some areas across the region could see more than 50mm of rain, with most locations expected to receive between zero and 20mm.

Mr Claassen said thunderstorms would continue into the evening, clearing overnight and returning on Sunday afternoon for the inland regions including central and northern Central Highlands.

Visit the BOM website for further warnings.

bureau of meteorology central highlands weather cq weather rockhampton region severe thunderstorm warning thunderstorms
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        Premium Content Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        News Owner Arthur Kajewski: ‘People seem to love it. Everyone wants to get photos of it.’

        Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

        Premium Content Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

        News Entrant thrilled about event: ‘You wouldn’t miss it for quids.’

        Woman hospitalised with injuries after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised with injuries after two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services were called to the incident along the Gregory Highway.

        No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Premium Content No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Politics Despite the resources funding pie being announced about 10 months ago, the...