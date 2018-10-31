Menu
Login
A BOM radar image showing the path of the severe thunderstorms.
A BOM radar image showing the path of the severe thunderstorms.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms to bring flash flooding

by Sophie Chirgwin
31st Oct 2018 4:21 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West areas of Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning of heavy rainfall late on Tuesday night as thunderstorm clusters developed across central Queensland areas.

Severe thunderstorms clusters are expected to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Locations affected include Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Springsure, Woorabinda and Capella.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

flash flooding rainfall thunderstorms weather

Top Stories

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    News Students are showing generosity and kindness to help others in the lead up to Christmas.

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    News Emerald pup is now a national frisbee champion.

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Locals can earn extra funds from containers.

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    News High prices have spread around the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners