Severe weather event to hit parts of the region

EXTREME: A severe weather event is expected to hit Emerald and surrounds on Saturday, February 22.

FOLLOWING the extreme storm that hit Emerald on Wednesday night, an Australian weatherman says more severe weather could be in store for the weekend.

Dennis Luke, known for his weather forecast Facebook page Aussie Driving Weatherman, said an intense system was expected to pass through Central Queensland, lasting about four to six hours on Saturday night.

According to Mr Luke, parts of the region could experience flash flooding, lightning, thunderstorms and possible hail stones.

He said the weather event could start as early as mid afternoon and residents could expect a decent amount of rainfall, anywhere from 40mm to 100mm in some areas.

“It’s hard to define exactly what will happen,” he said.

“Worst case scenario, there might be one or two places that could get 100mm, that’s how severe it is.”

Mr Luke has been forecasting severe weather events for about 22 years to help travellers know what to expect.

He said some weather warnings were only broadcast hours before it was expected and, for people who might be going camping somewhere, that wasn’t enough warning.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said gusts of 96km/h were recorded in Emerald on Wednesday night and confirmed the upcoming extreme weather when he warned there was more to come.

“There’s the potential for thunderstorms and, most likely, damaging winds and the potential for some hail to the south,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“That will continue through to Saturday and Sunday.”