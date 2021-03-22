Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology warned of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.
Weather

Severe weather warning issued for parts of CQ

Timothy Cox
22nd Mar 2021 1:30 PM
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Central Queensland.

On Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, heavy rainfall and flash flooding could occur in the Central West, Central Highlands, and Capricornia.

“A strong upper trough combined with deep moist airflow is expected to bring widespread areas of heavy rainfall and flooding across western and southern Queensland from this afternoon, extending to the Southeast Coast on Tuesday morning,” BOM said.

“Six-hourly rainfall totals 50-70mm are likely in areas with locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

“A Flood Watch is current for southern parts of Western and Central Queensland and the Darling Downs.”

The bureau said heavy rainfall posed a “serious risk” to those areas already flooded – near Emerald, for instance.

“In some areas, the situation may become life threatening,” it said, and predicted six-hourly rainfall totals of 100 to 150mm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people keep clear of creeks and storm drains and call the SES on 132 500 for emergency assistance.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

