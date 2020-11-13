Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A registered child sex offender failed to report he was residing with a 12-year-old boy. FILE PHOTO.
A registered child sex offender failed to report he was residing with a 12-year-old boy. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 13th Nov 2020 4:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child sex offender was caught residing in Gladstone at the same place as a 12-year-old boy.

The 24-year-old failed to report he had been living and interacting with the boy.

The man had been previously convicted of carnal knowledge.

The offending came to light after he received two new tattoos in April and failed to report them within the seven days required.

It was then he told police he had been residing with the child.

The offending occurred after the man was found with 1g of cannabis and a bong made from a gatorade bottle along with a broken glass bong, a coffee grinder and marijuana seeds.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the charges were due to his client's "disorganisation."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned about the prevalence of these charges coming before the court.

"There's blatant disregard for those reporting obligations," Mr Manthey said.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 6 to failure to report, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

 

Read more court stories:

Man fought bar manager after being asked to leave

Drugs found in driver's car

'Utterly stupid': Gladstone man kept trying to start a fight

More Stories

child sex offender gladstone child sex offender gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone sex offender
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Premium Content UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Health The University of Queensland’s cutting edge COVID vaccine’s latest data is showing positive signs in combating the deadly disease.

        Whitsunday, Isaac lag behind state in COVID recovery

        Premium Content Whitsunday, Isaac lag behind state in COVID recovery

        Business MAP: Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday postcodes struggle against extreme financial...

        VERDICT: Jury decides in case against fugitive’s mum

        Premium Content VERDICT: Jury decides in case against fugitive’s mum

        News UPDATE: The mother convicted of helping her fugitive son flee Australia has been...

        Alleged drink-driver hid behind a bush to avoid police

        Premium Content Alleged drink-driver hid behind a bush to avoid police

        Crime The 23-year-old man was allegedly more than three times legal limit