Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

A registered child sex offender failed to report he was residing with a 12-year-old boy. FILE PHOTO.

A CONVICTED child sex offender was caught residing in Gladstone at the same place as a 12-year-old boy.

The 24-year-old failed to report he had been living and interacting with the boy.

The man had been previously convicted of carnal knowledge.

The offending came to light after he received two new tattoos in April and failed to report them within the seven days required.

It was then he told police he had been residing with the child.

The offending occurred after the man was found with 1g of cannabis and a bong made from a gatorade bottle along with a broken glass bong, a coffee grinder and marijuana seeds.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the charges were due to his client's "disorganisation."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned about the prevalence of these charges coming before the court.

"There's blatant disregard for those reporting obligations," Mr Manthey said.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 6 to failure to report, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

