Sexual attack on autistic boy ‘deplorable, disgusting’

A sexual attack on an autistic teenage boy by his stepfather has been called "disgusting and deplorable" by a judge in Hervey Bay.

The 50-year-old man who sexually assaulted the teen pleaded guilty to a series of offences in Hervey Bay District Court, including three counts of indecent dealing with an impaired person and one count of rape.

The court heard the offences all happened on the same day.

The man had "manipulated circumstances" so he was alone with his 16-year-old stepson, the court heard.

The victim had autism, ADHD and learning disabilities.

First the stepfather exposed himself to the victim in the bathroom, then he masturbated in front of the teenage boy.

He then masturbated the teenage boy before making the boy perform oral sex on him, the court heard.

The stepfather then masturbated himself until he ejaculated in front of the victim.

The court heard the man suffered from depression, but Judge William Everson said he would not put much weight on that as a mitigating circumstance.

"So what if you're depressed," he said.

"If you're feeling depressed, so is a lot of the population.

"It's not a significant mitigating factor."

Judge Everson said he could understand why depression might lead to drug abuse, but not sexual assault.

"Why all of a sudden decide to sexually abuse a vulnerable young person in his care," he said.

Judge Everson said the offending had caused notable psychological distress for the victim.

"You have taken a particularly vulnerable young person who was in your care at the time and used him for your sexual gratification," he said.

The court heard the man had a difficult upbringing as his parents had separated when he was three.

He had struggled with substance abuse issues and was attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

Seven days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

The man was given a head sentence of three years in prison with a parole eligibility date of February 1 next year.