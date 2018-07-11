Shafts swing in style as nude golfers tee off
"EVERYTHING is swinging when you play golf nude," says Brujul Nude Retreat owner Bruce Jensen.
The Noonamah nudist and his wife Julie Jarvie hosted the first Wandering Bears Nude Golf Day at Humpty Doo Golf Club earlier this week.
"Julie and I play golf pretty regularly at Humpty Doo," Mr Jensen said.
"And we realised it's pretty much a private course once you get in there."
Enthused by the idea of hosting a nude golf day, Mr Jensen spoke to a few members at the club.
He agreed not to play the seventh or eighth holes - which are right in front of the clubhouse - and set up a separate nude clubhouse for golfers to relax in.
The inaugural event attracted about 30 golfers but Mr Jensen said next year's event would be bigger - with more holes to play.
Clive Hyde, who photographed the event, said golf could be serious, but Monday's event was a lot of fun.
"It was the first time I've played golf in the buff," he said.
"There's plenty of sun block. And the sausage sizzle got people going a bit."