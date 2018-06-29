Menu
Adrift trailer
Movies

Star’s ‘miserable’ 350-calorie movie diet

by Morgan M. Evans
29th Jun 2018 8:53 AM

SHAILENE Woodley has revealed that she ate next to nothing for her most recent role in the film Adrift.

The 26-year-old star confessed in a recent interview with The Times that for her role as real-life sailor, Tami Oldham Ashcraft, Woodley lived off a 350-calorie-a-day diet to mimic the 41 days she was lost at sea. The actor said in order to maintain the strict diet, she would eat the minimal amount of food and skipped dinner - but it wasn't easy.

"I can't sleep when I'm hungry, so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f**k out," Woodley confessed. "For the last two weeks I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day."

In the summer of 1983, at the age of 23, Ashcraft and her boyfriend, Richard Sharp, were caught in a hurricane on a yacht they were sailing from Tahiti to San Diego. According to People, Ashcraft survived at sea for 41 days on a diet of peanut butter and determination during her 1125km journey to the nearest point of land in Hawaii.

 

Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley in Adrift.
Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley in Adrift.

 

The real Tami Oldham Ashcraft and Richard Sharp in an undated photo aboard yacht, Mayalunga.
The real Tami Oldham Ashcraft and Richard Sharp in an undated photo aboard yacht, Mayalunga.

 

Following her adrift experience, Tami wrote a memoir titled, Red Sky In Mourning, and eagerly waited for a film adaptation of her book for more than 30 years.

Woodley stars in the flick alongside Sam Claflin who portrays Sharp. It's in cinemas now.

"I don't know that I could do it without Sam," the star admitted. "We both really were there for one another in our moments of extreme exhaustion and hunger."

In another interview with The New Paper she described the tedious hours she worked with her British co-star.

"We were working extremely long hours out on the open sea. Sam and I were losing quite a bit of weight as we weren't eating much," she said.

"So not having the fuel to run you physically, along with the emotional complexities that were incredibly taxing at times, mixed with the physicality - it could have been a gruelling experience."

 

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.

