Shannan slams Firass: ‘He’s a sociopath’

Former Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton has called Firass Dirani a "sociopath".

Ponton's comments came after he was involved in a heated clash with Dirani on SAS Australia last night.

Dirani has angered his co-stars on the show by making smarta**e comments to the directing staff (DS) which on two occasions resulted in the whole group being punished as a result.

Speaking to news.com.au, Ponton said about Dirani: "I honestly believe that he's a sociopath in his behaviour."

Ponton continued: "Time and time again, we said, 'Listen mate, you've got to stop this behaviour.' And he said, 'What behaviour?'

"It was as infuriating as it was confusing. At no stage did he ever assume responsibility for his actions. At no stage did he say sorry.

"Some of the girls said to him, 'Firass, all we want is an apology for what you did to us today,' and it was never forthcoming. Even at the end, he never assumed responsibility for what he'd done. It was always some weird, inarticulate way to put together some story that didn't make any sense."

Ponton said that Dirani put his co-stars off-side on day one of the brutal reality show when he disrespected chief instructor Ant Middleton.

The chief instructor decided to punish all the celebrities as a result, forcing them to lie in freezing water.

"On the first day we went into the drink because of Firass' behaviour," Ponton said.

"It wasn't just so much the going in the drink that was the torture. What happened was, we then got out of the water. We had a 2km march back to base. We had 16 sets of boots, thermal pants, thermal T-shirts and jackets that all had to be dried on two fires. It took us eight hours to dry our kit from an incident that was 100 per cent avoidable," Ponton said.

The former Biggest Loser trainer said, "Everybody's entitled to make a mistake without being judged too harshly," but Dirani's repeated behaviour was unacceptable.

"It wasn't an accident, that's the thing that really irks me the most. The punishments were totally avoidable," he said.

"The thing that really got under my skin is that he'd go off on some sort of tangent that he was there to be punished and he was there to do it the hard way, like some kind of martyr. But the only problem with that kind of thinking was that each time he did something stupid, we were the ones that got punished."

Ponton was so frustrated with Dirani that he asked the House Husbands actor to hand in his badge and quit the show.

"I just said straight out, 'Listen mate, you're being a pain in the a**e. Your time on this course is adversely affecting mine and everyone else's. If you have any integrity, I think it's probably best that you hand your badge in.'"

Dirani refused.

FIRASS DIRANI UNHAPPY WITH EDITING

Firass Dirani last week claimed he was being edited to appear as a "villain" on the show.

After the second episode of the Channel 7 show aired, Dirani posted a video on his Instagram story in which he said: "I knew it. I knew they were gonna make me into the villain. There has to be a villain, ladies and gentleman, and lo and behold, right here, this is it."

But in a chat with news.com.au, SAS Australia directing staff Mark 'Billy' Billingham dismissed Dirani's claim and said: "He should be actually grateful to be edited the way they did. He's a lot worse than that."

According to Billingham, Dirani "came across as arrogant" and "had a terrible attitude".

"It came to the point where the rest of the celebrities were getting really fed up with him. That's not a showpiece - he really was messing up all the time and he could not keep his mouth shut, no matter what you said to him."

Billingham told news.com.au that Dirani "drew attention to himself for all the wrong reasons" and said the House Husbands star would constantly roll his eyes when being interviewed by the SAS Australia instructors.

"They've more than fairly edited him to be honest because he was a pain in the arse," Billingham said. "I mean, he's a nice guy, don't get me wrong … but he's not a personality that you'd want to go out drinking with to be honest. He's a bit of a pain."

FIRASS LOVED SAS AUSTRALIA

The actor recently spoke to TV Week and said SAS Australia was a "great experience" that he would "absolutely do again".

"I wasn't there to comply; I wanted to get punished!" he said. "If I couldn't handle it, I knew I'd break and hand in my number, so I wanted to test myself and see how much I could take."

SAS Australia continues next Monday on Channel 7 at 7.30pm

