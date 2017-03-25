Sharing her passion for dance

Dance teacher Alex Davis with Emerald Academy of Dance students Saphron Davis, Matilda Kerr and Charlee Howard.

TEACHING dance since the age of 14, Alexandra Davis is devoted to sharing her passion with the Central Highlands community, a dedication recognised by the Australian Independent Dance Teacher Awards.

This year, Miss Davis, soul teacher at Emerald Dance Academy, was awarded the National Community Studio award, one of seven awards Australia-wide.

The awards recognise independent dance teachers throughout Australia and acknowledge excellence in dance teaching, training, special projects, charity work and longevity.

Miss Davis said it was an honour to be recognised.

"I feel privileged and honoured to win the award,” she said.

"I was surprised to be nominated, we are so remote and rural in Emerald I didn't expect it.

"We do have a great sense of community here so it is nice to get the recognition.”

Throughout her years of teaching Miss Davis has shaped dance in the community.

Growing up in the town, she knows the difficulties of securing teachers in a remote area.

"My own training was limited as there were no resident teachers in our community,” she said.

"I completed all my graded and vocational RAD exams up to Advanced 2 on one, one hour class a week with a visiting teacher.

"I worked for no remuneration until I was qualified so all funds could be directed to affording the visiting teachers.”

Emerald Academy of Dance is a place of continual dance growth and community spirit.

Miss Davis's list of achievements is endless and her work ethic, truly admirable.

She has taught hundreds of children, trained two dance teachers and involved the studio in fundraising and community projects.

"My hope, as an educator is to instil a love of dance, performance and music in my students, as I share my own passion for dance with them,” Miss Davis said.