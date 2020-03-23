Shark bite victim recovering in hospital

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman is recovering well in hospital after a shark attack at a reef off Cairns.

Paramedics were called to a wharf on Pier Point Rd about noon on Saturday.

The patient was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Experience Co general manager Adam Jones, whose business runs a number of tours to the Great Barrier Reef and Fitzroy Island, said he believed the woman was on a private vessel.

"We're not worried about sharks out there," he said.

"It's hard to know what the circumstances were - it was likely a private dive, they might have been feeding wildlife, we don't know.

"Shark attacks are such a rare occurrence."

Shark control equipment returned to waters within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park from March 17 in a bid to boost swimmer safety.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said drumlines were being reinstalled in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park after negotiations with the Federal Government and workplace health and safety discussions with shark contractors.

"These are the exact same drumlines that were removed after an AAT and Federal Court decision imposed a permit that could not be complied with, forcing their removal," Mr Furner said.

"Queenslanders and tourists who enjoy swimming in our coastal waters, our workers and contractors who we want to see come home safe every day and the tourism industry will benefit from this commonsense decision."

A spokesman for Mr Furner said the drumlines were only off beaches and were not put on the outer reef where the recent attack is believed to have occurred.

A total of 120 drumlines will be returned to the marine park. Drumlines will be reinstalled in Cairns at Ellis Beach (7), Buchan Point (2), Palm Cove (9), Clifton Beach (4) and Trinity Beach (3).

People are reminded to Be SharkSmart: Don't swim at dawn or dusk; Always swim in clear water (not in murky water, anchorages, estuary mouths or canals); Don't throw food scraps or fish waste overboard; Don't swim where fish are being cleaned; Swim, surf, snorkel or dive with a buddy; and follow local signage and swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

Originally published as Shark bite victim recovering in Cairns Hospital