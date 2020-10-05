Shark pulls man off surfboard
A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.
The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.
He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.
A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.
Public report 1.5m whaler shark sighted 10:50hrs 04/10, Mettams Pool Beach, Perth Metro 25m offshore Reported 11:30hrs 04/10— Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) October 4, 2020
"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.
"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.