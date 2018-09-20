Show me the money: Munster weighs up Sharks move

Cameron Munster is preparing to weigh up offers from several clubs. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

THE Melbourne Storm's Cameron Munster could be the man to replace Valentine Holmes as Cronulla's fullback in 2020, if as expected the Cowboys lure the Shark home.

The Australian reported on Thursday that Munster was giving serious consideration to a move to Cronulla after next season.

And interestingly, the Munster camp reportedly told the Sharks they were one of only three clubs the Maroons five-eighth would put on his short list.

The Roosters have already indicated they'll table a whopping offer to the Maroons' five-eighth once he is free to negotiate from November 1.

Veteran league reporter Phil Rothfield told Fox Sports' Big League Wrap last month that Munster was the Tricolours' No.1 target to replace Cooper Cronk.

"The money they get when Cooper Cronk retires, and he is on one million a year, they will just give that to Munster," he said.

"The Roosters are looking long-term and when it is legal to talk to him in November, they will be having a whack."

The Chooks' interest prompted Storm coach Craig Bellamy to take a subtle swipe at the club over its poor junior development.

"I'd like to see the NRL reward clubs for developing players and get a percentage (deduction from the salary cap) after they've been there a certain number of years," Bellamy said.

"If you've recruited them as young kids and developed them you should be getting a reward but every year we seem to lose players that we've recruited and developed as young people.

"They go to clubs who don't do any development and just recruit."

The other club heavily linked to Munster is the Cowboys, who should have enough wiggle room in their cap to pursue him even after they potentially secure the services of Holmes.

The Storm are still confident of retaining the 24-year-old and have understandably made his re-signing a priority, with Bellamy describing the premiership winner as a future captain of the club.