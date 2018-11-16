Shaving mo' of 33 years

BARE UPPER LIP: Cr Charlie Brimblecombe will say goodbye to his moustache of 33 years.

COUNCILLOR Charlie Brimblecombe has thrown his moustache behind Central Highlands Regional Council's efforts to change the face of men's health.

He has pledged to go clean-shaven for the first time since "about 1985” if the Central Highlands Staches reach their Movember fundraising goal of $5000.

Cr Bimblecombe said a family history of prostate cancer was a driving force behind his pledge, which he had to run past his wife, Lorrae.

"We've come a long way with medicine and health services but there's still a long way to go,” he said.

In 30 years of marriage, Lorrae has only known him with a moustache and he doesn't know what she will think of him without it.

"My dad once shaved his for a skin check and she said 'put it back on',” he said.

The 20-man team of council employees is well on track to reaching their goal, with $2000 raised already.

Team captain and Movember veteran Hayden Thomson said it was great to have Cr Brimblecombe, chief executive Scott Mason and the team join men around the country in taking a stand for their health.

"We're doing our bit for all the dads, brothers, sons and mates in our lives.”

The team is hosting a trivia night fundraiser on Wednesday, November 28, at the Maraboon Tavern.

You can also help the cause by donating online at mospace.com/chrc-staches.