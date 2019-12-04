Menu
Atherton State School teach Margaret Barron, 54, died in a motorbike crash near Mareeba. Picture: Supplied
News

‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers mum killed in crash

by Grace Mason
4th Dec 2019 11:52 AM
THE heartbroken family of a beloved Tablelands school teacher killed in a motorbike crash have remembered a woman with a "heart of gold" who lived her life to the fullest.

Margaret Barron, 54, was riding from her Kuranda home to Atherton State School on Monday morning when she was struck by a car just outside Mareeba.

She died a short time later in Mareeba Hospital.

Daughter Rebekka said family, including her siblings and son, had arrived in the Far North as they prepared to farewell her.

"Words cannot express the loss we are feeling right now," she said.

"We have lost a mother, sister, partner and friend.

"Margaret lived life to the fullest and seized every opportunity. She had a heart of gold and found the good in everything."

Atherton State School teacher and Kuranda resident Margaret Barron died in hospital after her motorbike collided with a car on the Kennedy Highway near Mareeba. Picture: Facebook.
"She gave her everything to all of her passions.

"She will be greatly missed within the communities in which she lived and worked. We want to thank everyone for the support in this time."

Atherton State School principal Hannah Simpson spoke out earlier this week to remember a "highly respected" teacher.

"The Atherton State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of one of our teachers," she said.

"She was a highly respected and valued member of our staff who will be greatly missed by all her colleagues and students.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

She was the 26th person to die on Far North roads this year which is five more than this time last year.

The 63-year-old female driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

