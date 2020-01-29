‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

Megan Moon, who died after choking during an Australia Day lamington eating competition, has been remembered as kind, happy and outgoing.

Megan Moon, 51, died at the Beach House hotel in Hervey Bay on Sunday, while competing in the event.

She lived with a disability.

"To give you an idea of Megan, she was more than her disability," family spokeswoman Tamara McKillop exclusively told The Courier-Mail.

"Megan, if you gave her something small she would make it grow. She loved big, she created big and she never gave up. She empowered those around her and accepted everybody.

"She was very very outgoing."

Ms Moon loved to attend the Beach House with those close to her, and celebrated Australia Day each year.

The pub today made its second statement, saying Ms Moon was a valued patron.

"Megan was a happy and friendly patron who enjoyed visiting our venue and an important part of the community," it said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this challenging time."

Ms Moon and her family had lived on the Fraser Coast for decades.

She was the president of the client committee group president for the Hervey Bay Day Care and Respite Centre.

She had been closely affiliated with the centre since 2017.

The organisation provides support to people accessing services under the Commonwealth Home Support Programme and National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Footage from the pie and lamington-eating competition. Picture: Nine News

"In this group, Megan has been instrumental in using her voice and her passion to contribute and participate in her local community," Ms McKillop said.

"Megan has always been a great example of ability and has continually demonstrated her values through always helping others in need and welcoming them with friendship and acceptance."

A colleague this week told The Courier-Mail Ms Moon "touched a lot of lives".

"We all have hundreds of stories about her," the colleague said.

The Hervey Bay Daycare and Respite Centre's website says Ms Moon "realised the importance of having a voice and empowering (her) other friends to follow their dreams".

In its first statement on Monday, the Beach House honoured the "professional response" from everyone involved in the ordeal.

"The management and staff of the Beach House Hotel offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of one of our patrons following the tragic event at our venue on Australia Day," it said.

"We acknowledge and thank our supportive patrons, staff, and the Queensland Ambulance Service for their prompt and professional response while this tragic incident was unfolding.

"The hotel staff have been offered professional support while our thoughts firmly remain with the family at this challenging time."