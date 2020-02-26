‘She pursued me’: Man’s claims about 12YO girlfriend

TIFFANY Taylor's older boyfriend has denied being the father of the murdered 16-year-old's unborn child, telling a Brisbane jury intimacy had not "gone that far".

Gregory Hill, who was 38 at the time be began dating then 12-year-old Tiffany Taylor, took the stand in the Brisbane Supreme Court today during the murder trial of Rodney Wayne Williams, 65.

Williams is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the killing of 16-year-old Ms Taylor at Waterford West on July 12, 2015.

Gregory Hill leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The teen was 15 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly killed.

Her body has never been found.

Crown Prosecutor Phil McCarthy QC told the court Williams is alleged to have murdered Ms Williams after meeting her for paid sex in a car almost five years ago.

Mr Hill on Wednesday told the court despite being in a relationship with Ms Taylor and living with the girl from the age of 12, he did not have sexual intercourse with her until after her 16th birthday.

"There was a point in time after she was 16, yes," Mr Hill told defence barrister Eoin Mac Giolla Ri under cross examination today.

He earlier told the court: "She pursued me".

Teenage murder victim Tiffany Taylor.

Mr Hill later denied being the father of Ms Taylor's unborn child.

"I had my doubts about that. There was no intimacy between me and Tiffany that went that far, so there was no way that could have been," he told the jury.

The court previously heard evidence Ms Taylor was seen with a black eye and Mr Hill was a violent man.

He denied this on the stand.

Mr Hill said he was "getting a bit panicky" when Ms Taylor did not return to the hotel she was staying at with him in July 2015.

"We were all very concerned," he said.

The court heard Mr Hill told police Ms Taylor left the hotel saying: "Seeya babe I'll be back soon, I've got something to sort out".

He told the jury he thought she was going to pay for another night at the hotel but never returned.

"I wasn't expecting something like this to happen, I didn't take detail of what she was wearing," Mr Hill said.

"I tried not to control her, she was pretty headstrong, she just did her own thing."

The trial continues.