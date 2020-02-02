Menu
Anton Ranger and Aliesha Todd were engaged at the Blackdown Tablelands on Christmas Eve, 2019.
She said yes on Christmas Eve at a beautiful CQ location

Kristen Booth
2nd Feb 2020 5:00 PM
IT WAS a Christmas to remember for Aliesha Todd and Anton Ranger last year when the long-time couple got engaged.

The Blackwater couple, who have been together for five years, decided to take a Christmas Eve trip to the Blackdown Tablelands with Ms Todd’s parents and their four children, Harlem, Raiden, Kaylen and Madison.

“Dad’s not the walking type, so when he said we should go to the Blackdown Tablelands I thought it was weird,” Ms Todd said.

“I didn’t have a great sleep the night before so I wasn’t really keen but Anton said apparently dad had a surprise and talked me into it.”

Aliesha Todd and Anton Ranger with their children Kaylen, Harlem, Raiden and Madison. The couple got engaged at the Blackdown Tablelands on December 24, 2019.
What she didn’t know was that Mr Ranger had already told her dad of the plan to propose.

When they reached the lookout, Ms Todd was making sure the kids didn’t get too close to the edge when she turned around and saw the love of her life on one knee with a ring in his hand.

Her parents videoed the surprise, cheered when she said yes and celebrated with champagne when they returned to the car.

“It’s the best Christmas present and the kids were all super excited,” Ms Todd said.

“We’ve started planning the wedding and we’re both looking forward to it.”

The couple intend to get married on Mr Ranger’s family farm in New Zealand on March 15, 2022 with close family and friends.

