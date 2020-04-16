Menu
Emerald fire crews were called to a shed and vehicle fire. Photo: Bev Lacey
News

Shed and vehicle go up in flames

Kristen Booth
16th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
FOURTEEN firefighters helped extinguish a vehicle and shed fire at Emerald.

Emerald fire station received a report of tyres and a vehicle on fire at the rear of a car detailing business on Mccosker St about 1.35am on Tuesday, April 15.

On arrival, firefighters saw a small shed next to the vehicle was also alight, a QFES spokesman said.

Two urban pumpers, one rescue unit and two support units attended the scene and had the fire under control and extinguished by 2am.

The vehicle was undamaged while the shed sustained minor damage.

No cause has been determined. Police are investigating.

