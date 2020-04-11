She’s affectionate, independent and loves to laze around

LOYAL: Meet Athena, a gentle DSH Grey Female was born in March 2018. Photo: MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

LOYAL: Meet Athena, a gentle DSH Grey Female was born in March 2018. Photo: MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Athena.

Athena, a gentle DSH Grey Female was born in March 2018.

This girl is a lovely natured girl who is very affectionate, however she is quite shy and enjoys her own space.

She is quite independent however she does like to interact with the other cats in the house.

A lover of hidey holes, Athena likes to find a quiet place to chill out but loves to venture out for some affection, dinner and a bit of a play.

CQ Pet Rescue introduces Athena.

This girl would suit maybe an older couple or single person who is looking for a sweet and loving companion.

Athena will come desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQ Pet Rescue a message via Facebook.