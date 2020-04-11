Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOYAL: Meet Athena, a gentle DSH Grey Female was born in March 2018. Photo: MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY
LOYAL: Meet Athena, a gentle DSH Grey Female was born in March 2018. Photo: MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY
News

She’s affectionate, independent and loves to laze around

Contributed
11th Apr 2020 5:00 PM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Athena.

Athena, a gentle DSH Grey Female was born in March 2018.

This girl is a lovely natured girl who is very affectionate, however she is quite shy and enjoys her own space.

She is quite independent however she does like to interact with the other cats in the house.

A lover of hidey holes, Athena likes to find a quiet place to chill out but loves to venture out for some affection, dinner and a bit of a play.

CQ Pet Rescue introduces Athena.
CQ Pet Rescue introduces Athena.

This girl would suit maybe an older couple or single person who is looking for a sweet and loving companion.

Athena will come desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQ Pet Rescue a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue furry friends new pet pet adoption pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Churches move Easter traditions online amid coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Churches move Easter traditions online amid coronavirus...

        News ‘It’s a small gesture of kindness we can extend to make life better for families in our region this Easter.’

        Community grant ensures art club’s financial survival

        premium_icon Community grant ensures art club’s financial survival

        News Pottery classes will now be available all year round, thanks to the comfort...

        Emerald man hopes to light up Easter spirit

        premium_icon Emerald man hopes to light up Easter spirit

        News Len Bunce set up an Easter light display outside his home.

        VOTE NOW: Central Highlands’ best teacher

        VOTE NOW: Central Highlands’ best teacher

        News You nominated 14 teachers from the region. Now you can vote for the winner.