She’s energetic, playful and a quick learner

NEW HOME: Look at this cutie pie Dottie.

This week we would like to introduce Dotti.

Dotti is a Cattle Dog x born in July 2019 and she is so ready for her new home.

This girl is incredibly playful and just loves playing with kids.

She is proving to be a smart girl already and has a number of things she can do – she knows how to sit and is quickly learning to handshake and play fetch.

Dotti is rather affectionate and loves kissing and hugging.

Currently fostered with another dog, who she gets on well with, Dotti would make a great companion for any family with another dog.

Dotti comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption cost is $350. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQ Pet Rescue a message via Facebook.