She's got family pride and is loving life

Name: Sharon Pease

Occupation: Teacher aide at St Patrick's School

Age: 45

Marital status: Married

Children: Four plus one beautiful grandson

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world? End homelessness. The thought that some people don't have a safe place and a warm bed is heart breaking. I definitely encourage anyone who has the opportunity to do what they can to help those in our community not as fortunate as us.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Such a cliche - of course my family. I am so proud of all their efforts and achievements. The kids fight and argue (don't they all) but always have each other's back.

Sharon Pease, her daughter Maddie and her grandson, Tyler. Contributed

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make? Compulsory support for the fantastic organisations who help those less fortunate in our community. More facilities and resources to help this part of our community is desperately needed.

4. What is the best advice you have ever received? Do something for yourself, it is good for your soul. As a parent you get so caught up in running around after your kids. I make sure every day I exercise - this is my me time - even if it does mean getting out of bed at 4.30 in the morning!

5. How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why? 27 apparently, the kids at school guess my age and according to them that is how old I am! I am very physically active so I definitely don't feel or act 45.

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich? I wouldn't change anything, I absolutely love my job and look forward to going to work every day. The satisfaction you get knowing how much you have helped the kids is unmeasurable.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special? Definitely our annual trips to the Gold Coast. Every year my family would go down to Coolangatta, Dad would teach us how to body surf and we would go skating. Being from the bush it was a real treat to go to the beach. We now do this with our kids every year.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you? Laughing. (I) love sitting at the dinner table with my family and listening to how their day was - it always seems to end in fits of laughter, and arm wrestling competitions?

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be? My wedding day - great day spent with great friends marrying my soul mate.

10. Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living? My Mum, Dad and husband, these are the three people in the world who can make me smile no matter how bad things seem and help me put things in perspective. The world is a better place when they are around.