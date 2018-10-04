Shining a light on men's health

The Men's Beer and BBQ Night will begin at 6.30pm Saturday night at Rolleston Memorial Hall.

THE Rolleston Health Committee invites all men in the local community to an informative night of men's health and socialising.

Held in conjunction with Rural Health Management Services, the Men's Beer and BBQ Night will begin at 6.30pm Saturday night at Rolleston Memorial Hall.

Practice nurse Nikki Upton, the secretary of Rolleston Health Committee, said the aim of the event was to raise awareness, provide education and get together for some "good old socialising”.

"These events are important in our communities, to help bring men together and hopefully help raise awareness and provide education on areas that may be grey,” she said.

"With the current drought situation mental health is a huge player that needs to be made more open and talked about, not kept in the dark.

"We hope men take advantage of this opportunity and come along for a good night.”

Guest speakers include Simon Gillard, the best-selling author of Life Sentence, and Dr Ewen McPhee.

Topics for discussion include general men's health, skin care, mental health and learning to speak up and get help.

The event will include some craft beer tasting and a barbecue dinner.

The following morning there will also be a short workshop with Simon Gillard from 9-10am.

Entry is free. RSVP is required for catering purposes.

Email doctors@rollestonhealth clinic.com.au or call 49843491.

Men's Beer and BBQ Night

Where: The Men's Beer and BBQ Night will be held at Rolleston Memorial Hall.

When: The event will begin at 6.30pm Saturday night.

Cost: Entry is free. RSVP is required for catering purposes. Email doctors@rollestonhealth clinic.com.au or call 49843491.

Note: This is a men's only event.