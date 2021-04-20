KFC reveals how it makes gravy

KFC has revealed how it makes its signature gravy - and the revelation has left people shocked.

The fried chicken experts featured in a British documentary about life inside its chains during the Christmas period.

While the Channel 4 doco aired in December, a snippet showing an employee in a UK restaurant revealing how she makes the famous gravy has recently been shared on TikTok.

In the clip, the worker named Ann explained she makes 700 litres of the brown sauce a week, before breaking down the process for viewers.

But it's the little-known detail of using KFC's "crackling" - the leftovers from the bottom of the chicken fryers - that has caused the clip to go viral.

Ann says she takes the "lovely crackling" and whisks it into water before she pops it into the microwave.

Traditional gravy recipes use drippings from roasting pans, a point KFC Australia stressed when news.com.au contacted the Colonel to confirm if the "crackling" method was used Down Under.

KFC’s popular fried chicken and gravy have a cult following.

"Our famous mouth-watering gravy is made the old fashioned way and is another one of the Colonel's famous recipes which we proudly serve our customers," a spokesperson said.

However, the "real" gravy recipe has left fast-food fans divided, with some saying they "wished they hadn't seen that".

Some said the video, which shows the worker scraping a black like sludge out of a tin container and mixing it into water, had turned them off the side dish - describing it as "horrific" and "rank".

"I am horrified," one wrote, while another said: "I am never eating there (sic) gravy again."

"I've been put off it now," someone else mused.

One person even believed the method couldn't be true, writing: "Surely not?"

A UK documentary has revealed how KFC makes its famous gravy. Picture: Channel 4/TikTok

However, many said it was the "most delicious gravy ever", stating the clip only made them want it more.

"This is the best gravy to ever be made," one said.

"Genuinely doesn't bother me coz it bangs," another declared.

Many defended the technique after seeing the backlash, explaining "that's how real gravy is made".

"Roast drippings, flour, boiling water, the crunchy bits... yuuuuuum," one said.

"They're leaving out the part where you pit it through a sieve to get all the crackling out so it's not lumpy, but otherwise it's fine," another stated.

"I mean, it's weird they put it in the microwave and now a big pot but other than that it's normal," one woman wrote.

The new viral clip, which shows British Gogglebox stars reacting to the method, has been viewed over 715,000 times since it was posted on TikTok on Saturday.

A video on TikTok reveals the technique KFC uses to make its signature sauce. Picture: TikTok/@cheddar4.7

It's not the first time the "secret" to KFC gravy has been revealed on the social media platform, with user @cheddar4.7 sharing a video in September 2020 discussing the "crackling".

The video was met with a similar response, with some declaring it "gross" while others stated that was how gravy is made.

His video goes into more detail, revealing a powdered gravy sachet is added to the crackling as it is mixed with water. It's then placed in the microwaved for 18 minutes, being taken out halfway to be mixed and placed back inside to finish being zapped.

The mixture is then placed through a sieve before being put into containers that are labelled and kept for six hours.

