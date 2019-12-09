Shock as rapper dies after Aussie tour

Rapper Juice WRLD has died just days after celebrating his 21st birthday. Picture: AP

Emerging American rapper Juice Wrld, who had just completed a sold out Australian tour, has died aged 21 after suffering a seizure at a US airport on Sunday (local time).

The star - real name Jarad A Higgins - was reportedly bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived, according to TMZ.

He was still conscious when he was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead, the entertainment news site reports.

According to The Sun, the performer is understood to have been walking through Chicago's Midway Airport after landing from California when he fell ill.

A cause of death is not yet known.

The rapper had a growing fanbase in Australia, and had just finished a November tour where he headlined the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney and Festival Hall in Melbourne. It was his second Australian tour of the year, performing at the Falls Festival and in a series of sideshows in January and February.

Juice Wrld signed with Interscope Records in 2018 and received a whopping $US3 million ($A4.3 million) signing bonus, Billboard reported.

His song Lucid Dreams hit number one on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in October 2018.

He also featured on Travis Scott's blockbuster AstroWorld album.

Higgins was born in Chicago and grew up in the Chicago suburb of Homewood.

Higgins' stage name was reportedly inspired by Tupac Shakur's performance in the 1992 film Juice.

Juice Wrld turned 21 last week.

He told of his birthday celebration plans in his last Instagram post, writing: "Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe 999 s**t."

His debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, reached number four on the US Billboard 200 chart but it was his second album, Death Race For Love, which earned him his first number one on the chart.

As well as Travis Scott, Juice Wrld had collaborated with a range of artists including Future and Ellie Goulding. Earlier this year, the rapper replaced Future as the guest act on Nicki Minaj's European tour which spanned 19 dates.

