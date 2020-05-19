Menu
Hannah and Mikey Ohanesian found out their dream wedding would not go ahead on social media. And now they’re $12,000 out of pocket.
Dating

Shock as wedding cancelled on Facebook

by Alexis Carey
19th May 2020 3:59 PM

Sydney couple Hannah and Mikey Ohanesian were devastated when they found out their big day had been cancelled through a generic social media post.

The pair were due to tie the knot on April 18, with 170 guests set to celebrate their reception at popular venue Curzon Hall, run by Navarra Events, in the city's northern suburbs.

But in the weeks leading up to the wedding, the unfolding coronavirus crisis left their plans in doubt.

Then, in March, the Government imposed strict social distancing rules and limited weddings to just five guests, making it impossible to proceed as planned.

However, they told news.com.au they were not personally informed about the official cancellation, instead spotting a Facebook post by Navarra Events a few weeks before the wedding.

But the worst was still to come.

Eventually, the couple managed to get in contact with the company, which then refused to refund their deposit - leaving them $12,000 out of pocket.

Instead, they were told they would be able to use the cash by rebooking their event by February 2021, which they said could not happen as many guests are living overseas with international travel still out of the question for the foreseeable future.

The Ohanesians also wanted to keep their original wedding date as it held special meaning for them, so they legally married on April 18 as planned without guests.

"We were treated so poorly, first notified via a social media post and (then) consistent unanswered calls and promised call backs which never happened," Mrs Ohanesian said.

The Ohanesians ended up tying the knot without guests. Picture: Supplied
"They have $12,000 of our hard-earned money they are refusing to give back.

"We are married now and our priorities have changed and therefore (we) do not want the rescheduled wedding which is all they have to offer."

The couple claim the company is now ignoring their emails as well as inquiries from their lawyer.

Mrs Ohanesian, 28, said she was stunned by the lack of compassion shown by the business.

"It's stressful - now we're married we're planning for the future and starting a family, but this has put so much on hold - we have $12,000 just sitting there and we can't plan anything," she said.

Hannah and Mikey Ohanesian are $12,000 out of pocket after their wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied
"I feel like we were just another number to them from the get go. We were so excited for our wedding, but this has just dampened that excitement.

"I'm just so angry and I would have thought a wedding venue would handle the situation with a lot more compassion."

The Sydney nurse said she was especially surprised by the company's refusal to refund the cash as all her other wedding suppliers had returned their money immediately.

Mr Ohanesian, 27, said he had wanted to give his wife "the wedding of her dreams" and that it was a "shame" that the situation had deteriorated so dramatically.

It comes just weeks after another disgruntled Navarra Venues customer spoke out over a similar situation.

Last month, news.com.au reported that Sydney mum Eleni Paneras, who works for news.com.au as head of social strategy, was left $2000 out of pocket after the company refused to refund the booking fee for her daughter's christening.

With social distancing restrictions now limiting christenings to five attendees only, the event - which was supposed to have 150 guests and celebrated at Navarra Venues' Conca D'oro ballroom on May 24 - had to be cancelled.

The family have instead been offered a credit note to be used up until July 2021, which Ms Paneras said was all but worthless.

News.com.au contacted Navarra Venues for comment.

Originally published as Shock as wedding cancelled on Facebook

