PICTURES: Shock discovery on plane before takeoff

Nicola Agius was returning from her honeymoon in the US when she spotted the emergency exit was leaking.

A HONEYMOONING couple were left terrified after they realised their plane was leaking before an eight-hour flight home.

Nicola Agius, 31, and her husband were returning to London Gatwick from Orlando on a British Airways flight when they realised the emergency exit door was gushing water.

The couple, who had booked the extra leg room seats, were terrified the door was not sealed properly.

Nicola explained to Sun Online Travel: "I was on the flight home from Orlando which was already delayed due to a huge thunderstorm.

"As we took our seats together in the emergency exit, I realised the plane started to leak. Water was literally gushing out of the door."

In the video she took of the incident, a steady stream of water runs from the door onto the floor, quickly forming a puddle.

The SEO editor added: "The staff didn't even notice until I got up to get them.

"The water was everywhere at this point."

After telling a flight attendant, Nicola five members of staff came over to look at the water leak.

The pilot was also told to come and take a look at it.

While he claimed it was "normal" to happen on a flight, Nicola was still left fearing for her safety, with one flight attendant saying she had never experienced it before.

Nicola said: "I have a fear of flying at the best of times. The fact that none of the staff noticed the door was leaking made me even more nervous.

"I kept picturing us taking off and the door flying open.

‘I’ve never heard of a plane leaking before.’

"The staff said it was normal, but I've never heard of a plane leaking before.

"I don't understand why five air hostesses were gathered around with the pilot if it was completely normal."

The crew eventually mopped up the area with blankets, which were left on the door for the remainder of the flight.

The plane was fairly empty, so Nicola and her husband were able to move to other extra leg room seats together so they didn't get wet.

Nicola said: "We did take off and land safely, but it was scary, and I've never seen that before. It was just so terrifying.

"No wonder they have life vests on-board!"

The crew put blankets on the ground for the entire eight-hour flight.

A British Airways spokesperson explained the leaking was perfectly normal given the conditions, as the plane was on the tarmac during heavy rain and was not pressurised.

They told Sun Online Travel: "Due to very heavy rain in Orlando, our aircraft was on the ground for an extended period of time and some rainwater managed to leak through the door seals.

"Although rare, this is normal when an aircraft is in a depressurised state when on the ground in very bad weather.

"​The safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and we would not operate a flight unless it was safe to do so."

