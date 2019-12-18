Menu
veterinary surgeon is giving vaccine to the German Shepherd
Pets & Animals

Shock find inside Queensland dog’s stomach

by Emily Halloran
18th Dec 2019 7:28 AM
EVERY dog has its day but one furry friend has had 18 holes-in-one.

The German Shepherd, weighing between 40 to 50kgs, was taken to the Currumbin Fair Veterinary Surgery last Friday after swallowing his owner noticed he had swallowed a couple of golf balls while playing a round in his backyard.

Semi-retired veterinary doctor Harry Weaver where he "popped" out almost a kilogram (826.74g) of golf balls.

"The owner lives on a paddock where he plays golf. His German Shepherd would bring back balls, about 10 at a time, in its mouth," Dr Weaver said.

Almost a kilogram of golf balls were removed. Photo: Suplplied
"The owner thought he was missing four golf balls one day and could hear them inside the dog.

"The dog looked normal, no vomiting. No signs at all, so I was sceptical.

"We took (the dog) in and gave it general anaesthetic to knock it out. When I did the x-ray I could feel a golf ball.

"I put him on the operating table and cut him open. A German Shepherds stomach is quite deep. I made a little cut big enough to pop a golf ball out.

"I was basically popping them out and they were bouncing around the surgery floor.

"In the end the nurse got them in a bag and there was 18."

Dr Weaver believes some of the balls could have been sitting in the abdomen for about six months.

Some of them may have been in there as long as six months. Photo: Suplplied
Since leaving the vets, the dog has been "eating and feeling very well".

Apart from this week's "bizarre" surgery, Mr Weaver's other most memorable procedure was when he removed two kebab sticks from inside the stomach of a medium dogs stomach using only his hands.

