Crime

Shock footage caught on new ‘hoon cameras’

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:12 PM
Police have released shocking video that provides a window into the hooning activity that occurs in Brisbane streets.

New 'hoon cameras' have been rolled out to all police regions across Queensland as part of a police operation to crack down on reckless driving.

Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police
Video footage captured on the new cameras provide an insight into hooning activity that occurred across Brisbane and other regions in recent months.

A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police
The new cameras can be used to capture evidence that can be used in court proceedings against hoons.

Vision of a Mercedes involved in hooning on Fulcrum St, Richlands, in July resulted in a 28-year-old Waterford man's Mercedes being seized by police and forfeited to the state.

A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police
A separate hooning event in Viking St in Wacol was captured on the cameras - with vision showing a large number of people gathered while several cars performed burnouts.

Police said the vision captured on the hoon cameras was 'vital' evidence in court.

crime dangerous driving hooning motoring police road cameras

