Menu
Login
News

Shock as ‘killer clown’ photobombs wedding

by Rush Hour

A WOMAN was left in "complete shock" after she received a framed photo from her wedding as a gift from her husband, only to discover that there was a creepy clown lurking in the background.

Thankfully it wasn't just someone who had taken it upon themselves to creep in the couple's photos, the whole thing was organised by the groom as part of an elaborate prank.

Vincent Alexander desperately wanted a clown at his wedding, but his partner Manda wasn't very keen on the idea, so he came up with an alternative.

He has his brother pose in a 'killer clown' costume in the back of one of their photos, unbeknown to his wife, and then gave the picture to her on their first wedding anniversary.

"After a year of keeping a secret, she finally opened her anniversary gift," Alexander wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am shocked she never found out ... Happy anniversary sweetheart, I love you to death."

He posted a video of his wife's disbelief when she unwrapped the gift, which soon turned into laughter.

Topics:  april fools clown clown prank editors picks photobomb wedding photos

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners