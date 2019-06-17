Shock lie exposed as TV queen falls

This is a recap of Big Little Lies season 2, episode 2. If you haven't seen it and don't want to know what happens, leave now.

We should call it "Big Little Truths" this week because a whole lotta lies have been exposed.

We've got a surprise arrest, an affair exposed, a secret love child revealed and people get a whole lot closer to uncovering the Monterey five's link to Perry's murder.

The latest episode of BLL, which is now available to stream on Foxtel, is all about Renata (Laura Dern) - and not in the kind of way she'd like.

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) is still battling with horrifying flashbacks of her violent marriage and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) has to fight for her man after he discovers her dirty little secret.

Here's what goes down.

RENATA LOSES HER MONEY (AND MARBLES)

It starts as a great day for Renata, whose bragging to her hubby Gordon about how she's going to be on the front cover of a magazine to go with a story about powerful women.

It's honestly the best day of her life. Until the FBI steals her moment, throws Gordon down on the car bonnet and arrests him.

We don't know what's going on but Gordon screams at Renata: "CALL WALTER NOW!" Who's Walter and where can I get one? Asking for a friend.

Renata demands answers from Gordon after his arrest. He comes clean.

"I kind of bet the ranch," he says to his wife from behind the glass in jail.

"There's gonna be civil lawsuits."

Renata, facing the real threat that the man she loves is going to jail for a long time, is focusing on what really matters.

"I didn't sign anything … I didn't do anything, so my money's safe," she tells herself.

Renata’s motto: Money>marriage.

Gordon tells her their daughter Amabella's trust is pretty much the only thing left.

Again, Renata is embedding on the important things in life.

"I'm not gonna not be rich … I'm not … I will not, not be rich!" she screams.

Welcome to our world, Renata, come join us as we eat baked beans on milk crates at the end of pay month.

Renata’s response to our offer.

She goes to confide in Madeline about how her husband is charged with the holy trinity - security fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud - but adds a plot twist that Detective Quinlan (the cop investigating Perry's murder) was randomly there during the arrest.

"Quinlan was there, I think she's been watching. They took my computer, they took my iPad."

Watch this space.

PERRY'S MUM UNCOVERS BIG SECRET

Celeste's sons, Josh and Max, tell their grandma Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) that they have a brother in their class.

It turns out Madeline's daughter, Chloe, told them after overhearing it.

"Evidently, Perry had a son with another woman, and the boy's in their class," Mary Louise quizzes.

Celeste tells Mary Louise that Perry raped Jane, who then mothered Ziggy (which was a big plot point in the first season).

Mary Louise attempts to defend her son and honestly it's really hard to watch.

"She (Jane) could've had several partners. She could've been drugged. What if she got it wrong? He wasn't capable of doing the things she said. I'll never believe that," Mary Louise says.

Mary Louise refuses to believe Perry was a monster.

"He beat me up many times," Celeste says through tears.

Mary Louise then essentially accuses Celeste of killing Perry.

"I'll go to the police to get some answers. You left some things out didn't you? The fact he fathered another child, that you planned to move, that you rented an apartment, you were planning to leave him the very night he died. You left that out," she interrogates.

"And that you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he went falling down a flight of stairs to his death. Oh, you left that out too."

In a really heartbreaking moment, we flash to Jane telling her son Ziggy what happened, after he too heard it from Chloe at school.

"She said something about him (Perry) giving you salt … He salted you, that's how I happened," Ziggy says innocently.

"Chloe overheard the word 'assault'," Jane says as she cuddles her boy.

Jane goes to tell Celeste she told Ziggy what happened. Celeste panics, knowing she has to tell her sons the circumstances too.

BONNIE'S MUM SHOWS UP

Bonnie, who is having an internal breakdown over the fact she pushed Perry down the stairs, is still acting distant.

Everyone is onto her. Even the kids.

"Dad never makes you laugh and you seem mad at him," her daughter Skye pushes.

"I'm not," Bonnie says unconvincingly.

"Who are you mad at?" Skye asks. "Nobody," Bonnie says.

‘I know you lyin’.

Bonnie's mum Elizabeth (Crystal Fox), who viewers are yet to meet, is called to the rescue by Bonnie's husband Nathan (James Tupper), and to quote Mean Girls, she's a pusher.

Bonnie, Nathan, Elizabeth and her husband Martin are all out at a restaurant having dinner and Elizabeth sees it as a perfect opportunity to discuss her daughter's possible involvement in Perry's murder.

She's pushing to know when her attitude changed and resolves: "It was after the event where the man died and Bonnie was there," Elizabeth says.

"We're in a restaurant," Martin murmurs.

Your point, Martin? Causing restaurant scenes is the best thing about eating out, second only to garlic bread.

My face whenever someone tries to stop me picking restaurant fights.

Now that her parents are in Monterey and seemingly not leaving any time soon, we're set to learn more about Bonnie and her veiled backstory in the coming episodes.

MADELINE'S MARRIAGE CRUMBLES

We kick off this episode with Madeline having her routine morning stand-off with Mary Louise.

Mary Louise calls her a bully and Madeline tells her she's a "f***ing weirdo". Honestly gurl, not the best way to throw old love off the scent that you helped kill her son but 'K.

Madeline's daughters have really big mouths today, with her rebellious teen Abigail (from her previous marriage with Nathan) throwing in her face she was "f***ing the teacher director last year" as the pair argued about Abigail not wanting to go to college.

Ed, Madeline's husband, overhears. He's super calm and it's really hard to believe this kind of acting.

"You misheard that," Madeline says.

‘Abigail actually said ducking heater nectar’.

Later, Madeline has to come clean.

"I cannot fathom what I've done, this was about me and I'm so sorry," she pleads.

"This was not about you. Maybe us as a couple, I think we should get some therapy?"

Ed isn't on board.

"We're done."

It's the first time we've really seen the strong-willed Madeline this vulnerable.

Big Little Lies airs Mondays on Fox Showcase at 11am and 8.30pm