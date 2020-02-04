Shock luxury car gets axed

Launched just over two years ago, the Mercedes ute has been canned globally because sales didn’t meet expectations.

Launched just over two years ago, the Mercedes ute has been canned globally because sales didn’t meet expectations.

Mercedes-Benz has axed the X-Class dual-cab ute.

The decision to dump the model, launched in Australia in 2018, was made despite sales of utes skyrocketing over the past few years. Mercedes-Benz's response was that the X-Class was only a niche vehicle globally.

The Toyota HiLux outsold the X-Class last year by 22 to one.

"With the X-Class launch in 2017, Mercedes-Benz entered into a new segment and presented a mid-size pick-up. We drew in a lot of attention with this vehicle," said the Mercedes statement.

"It has been decided that from the end of May 2020, we will no longer produce this relatively young model.

"In our global product portfolio, the X-Class is a niche product which plays a great role in a few markets, including Australia and South Africa."

The X-Class shares underpinnings with the Nissan Navara.

The X-Class ute, which shared its underpinnings with the Nissan Navara, never found traction in its short time in Australia.

Mercedes-Benz sold 3671 examples since it went on sale here in 2018. This is well down on the Navara (29,881) and far behind the top-selling Toyota HiLux (99,354) over the past two years.

The X-Class was pitched at a more premium dual-cab buyer.

The X-Class was pitched at the high end of the dual-cab ute segment, the base grade starting at about $52,000 drive-away and the V6 range-topping X350d Power asking a whopping $87,000 - making it the most expensive regular sized ute in the country.

But rumours had been swirling for months regarding the future of the X-Class as global sales remained low and would most likely remain so as it was never sold in the US, the world's biggest ute market.

Only 15,300 X-Classes were sold globally last year. Australia accounted for about 14 per cent of those sales.

Mercedes-Benz says production will end in May. In Australia the vehicle will remain on sale until stocks last.