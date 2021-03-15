Shock truth behind ‘mystery’ back pain

When Kyle Walker, 30, started to experience excruciating back pain, the last thing he thought it would be was cancer.

He was ready to start his new life in Australia after returning from South Africa where he visited family.

But not long after he settled in Brisbane and started a new job, he began to feel unwell. describing the back pain like "having your legs cut off right underneath you".

He was on painkillers, but they provided no relief and after eight days of "putting up" with the pain, he finally took himself to the emergency department of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on January 11.

Kyle Walker, 30, discovers intense back pain is stage four cancer. Picture: GoFundMe

It came to the point where the pain became too unbearable to ignore.

"They gave me a muscle relaxant injection thinking it was most likely just a severe muscle strain and advised me to see my GP the following day," Mr Walker told 7 News.

"I went to my GP who then suggested an MRI of my spine."

Despite doctors having initially deemed cancer low on the list of possible diagnoses, after numerous tests, it was revealed Mr Walker's "mystery" pain was in fact stage four skin cancer.

"From the ultrasound of my liver they identified three lesions and then informed me that cancer was now a major concern," he told the publication.

"They sent me then for a CT scan where they identified lesions on my lung, adrenal gland and pelvis.

"I then went for a liver biopsy that week and it was determined one of the tumours on my liver was melanoma."

Mr Walker started immunotherapy on February 18, but he said it can take up to three months to see results.

Doctors initially dismissed it as a muscle train and prescribed him painkillers – but they provided no relief. Picture: Facebook

He has also started radiation treatment to try to reduce the tumours in his spine which is causing the severe pain in his body.

The 30-year-old has a sister in New Zealand while the rest of his family is back in South Africa and due to the pandemic and current restrictions, he has had to deal wit the devastating ordeal on his own.

To help support his medical costs and help pay for his rent, his family have started a GoFundMe page.

"Not the ideal news for a 30-year-old starting his life in a new country," the page reads.

"Fortunately, he has a private hospital healthcare plan and we have since found out that most of his in-hospital treatments will be covered.

Kyle was diagnosed on January 21 and has been receiving treatment for his illness. His family have also started a GoFundMe to help support his medical bills and rent. Picture: Facebook

"Unfortunately, this does not cover the extra costs that come with fighting cancer. We need help with funding with immediate effect as treatment has started."

His family has said that having started a new job at the end of last year, his sick leave is limited.

"His company has been amazing with support, understanding and provided compassionate leave towards his situation. They are extremely understanding and have allowed him to work from hospital or home and attends meetings in the office where possible - however this will run out at some point soon," they explained on the fundraising page.

"We thank you in advance with any support you're able to give and help Kyle fight this. We know the support will go a long way."

So far, they have raised just over $16,000.

