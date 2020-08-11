Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
News

SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

Georgie Adams
10th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old male has suffered bruisers and abrasions over his face after being beaten up by a male known to him.

Police said between 8-9.30pm on August 2, a 21-year-old male allegedly approached the victim, took off his shirt, puffed out his chest and punched him twice in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and can only remember waking up and being surrounded by police.

The alleged offender was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on September 1.

On the same night at about the same time, another fight broke out on Elmer St.

Police said at 9.40pm, the alleged offender approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, held him down and punched him before throwing him through a fence.

The offender was handed an infringement notice for public nuisance.

police briefs queensland police services roma magistrates court roma police briefs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CEO keen to drive growth, business in region

        Premium Content New CEO keen to drive growth, business in region

        News Organisation’s new leader brings a unique set of experiences and is excited to build on new opportunities

        Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Premium Content Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Food & Entertainment Exciting new development coming to CQ mining town.

        Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

        Premium Content Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

        Council News Road projects stopped and rate rising to come for Nebo residents under Isaac...

        Longreach student wins big at state tourism awards

        Premium Content Longreach student wins big at state tourism awards

        News Rochelle Ballard placed as a runner up in the Food and Beverage category in the...