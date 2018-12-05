Menu
Login
Disturbing footage shows an elderly man being shoved to the ground over a neighbourhood dispute in western Sydney.
Disturbing footage shows an elderly man being shoved to the ground over a neighbourhood dispute in western Sydney.
Crime

Elderly man shoved over parking dispute

5th Dec 2018 7:27 AM

DISTURBING footage shows an elderly man being shoved to the ground over a neighbourhood dispute in western Sydney.

CCTV shows a 94-year-old man named Frank, from Greystanes, asking a woman to move her car away from his driveway during a school pick-up on a Tuesday afternoon.

She obliged, but then pushed the elderly man to the ground.

Neighbour Benay Atkin told Nine News she was shocked to see what happened.

"It's traumatised us all seeing that footage," she said. "He's 94 years old.

"Frank just wanted to get out of the driveway with his car, and she didn't like that and she became very abusive."

Frank did not press charges against the woman, but both spoke to police about the incident.

Neighbours plan to put out witches hats to keep him from getting parked in again. Source: Channel 9
Neighbours plan to put out witches hats to keep him from getting parked in again. Source: Channel 9

 

The woman who pushed him later brought a box of chocolates to apology, but he refused.

Neighbours have since painted yellow lines on the street, and plan to put out witches hats to keep him from getting parked in again.

More Stories

Show More
cctv dispute editors picks parking seniors-news

Top Stories

    Light up your house this season

    Light up your house this season

    News Light up your property for a chance to take out Central Highlands' Christmas light competition.

    Healthify your festive season

    Healthify your festive season

    News Easy tips for a festive yet healthy Christmas break.

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    News Local players make it to NRL level.

    Negative impact of spray

    Negative impact of spray

    News Cotton farmers are being urged to take caution.

    Local Partners