Shocking death of twin babies in car

Twin babies found dead in car after their dad allegedly left them inside for eight hours. Picture: CBS New York

Twin babies found dead in car after their dad allegedly left them inside for eight hours. Picture: CBS New York

TWIN babies were found dead in the backseat of a car after their dad allegedly left them inside for eight hours in 30C heat.

The tragic pair were said to be foaming at the mouth when they were discovered in the vehicle in New York yesterday, The Sun reported.

Juan Rodriguez, said to be their father, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the deaths of one-year-old Mariza and Phoenix.

The 39-year-old is alleged to have parked his Honda Accord in The Bronx around 8am before work.

The two one year olds were found dead in the back of a car in New York. Picture: CBS New York

They had allegedly been left in the backseat for eight hours on a hot day. Picture: CBS New York

After finishing his shift at the Veterans Association hospital he is said to have come back at 4pm, before realising that the children were on the backseat.

The New York Post reports they were dead and "foaming at the mouth", and Rodriguez began screaming.

After a bystander is said to have called 911, he was arrested and charges brought against him this morning.

The temperature in the city yesterday was around 30C, with temperatures inside the car thought to be far hotter.

A man, reported to be their dad, has been arrested and charged for manslaughter. Picture: CBS New York

Crowds of stunned people gathered to watch police at the cordoned off scene.

The family had just celebrated the twins' first birthday with a big party, a neighbour said.

'IT'S SHOCKING'

Devastated neighbours built a makeshift memorial of candles across the street from where the father pulled over the car and fell apart.

The dad has two older children from a previous marriage who also live at home.

"It's shocking. I know there are two little angels in heaven tonight," a neighbour added.

"I hope they get a beautiful burial."

Last month a toddler was dramatically rescued from a hot car after being left alone for an hour in 25C heat.

Crowds of stunned people gathered to watch police at the cordoned off scene. Picture: CBS New York

The youngster was heard crying inside the locked Nissan X-Trail in an Essex car park by a worried passer-by.

Firefighters eventually pulled the 18-month-old from the 4x4 by smashing a window, before a woman - thought to be his mum - returned with another young boy.

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission