Shocking long weekend road toll figures

A woman died in a crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie on Friday.

A man has died after his car left the road and hit a tree in the NSW Snowy Mountains region, making him the fifth death in the state over the long weekend and among more than a dozen fatalities nationwide.

Police were called to Spillway Rd in Khancoban about 10am on Sunday after the 76-year-old man's vehicle was found by a passer-by. He had died at the scene.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said 42 people were charged with drink driving and 1,165 speeding infringement notices were issued on the third day of Operation Slow Down.

The force's annual road safety action, including double demerits, began at 12.01am on Friday and ends at 11.59pm on Monday.

A number of unlicensed drivers were also stopped by police including a motorcycle rider on Parramatta Rd in Croydon, in Sydney's inner west, who is disqualified until 2030.

He was allegedly travelling 20 kilometres over the speed limit.

The assistant commissioner said it was disappointing people continue to risk theirs and others safety while behind the wheel.

"It is frustrating for police to see so many motorists doing the wrong thing when we are doing so much to get the message out to drivers about personal accountability," he said.

"While we will continue to stop those motorists, we need this to be a combined effort with all road users."

In South Australia, a two-year-old girl died overnight from serious injuries sustained when she was run over in the driveway by a 4WD being driven by a family member.

She was struck on Range Rd in Parawa on Saturday afternoon but was pronounced deceased on Sunday, SA Police said in a statement.

The 55-year-old male driver was not physically injured in the crash however the little girl's death takes the state's road toll to 85, which is 30 more than this time last year.

A truck driver was also killed this morning in Bena, in the South Gippsland region of Victoria, while stopped on the side of the highway.

Police said he pulled over just after 10.30am and was checking underneath the vehicle "when it rolled backwards on a slight incline".

He died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

Two young men died in separate incidents in Queensland in a handful of hours.

An 18-year-old man was killed when a Toyota HiLux left the road overnight at Southbrook, west of Toowoomba, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

A 20-year-old man died when the Honda CR-V he was driving lost control at Lower Tenthill near Gatton and crashed in a dry creek bed on Sunday afternoon.

Monday was a public holiday for NSW, SA, Queensland and the ACT while much of the country - excluding Victoria and Queensland - remains on school holidays until October 14.

ROAD DEATHS ACROSS THE COUNTRY SINCE FRIDAY MORNING - 16

NSW - 5 (Roto, Glenugie, Nerriga, Chatsworth, Khancoban)

QLD - 3 (Foreshores, Darling Downs, Southbrook)

VIC - 3 (Tyabb, Colac, Bena)

SA - 3 (Snowtown, Kersbrook, Parawa)

WA - 2 (Perth)