Shocking truth behind assaults on frontline heroes

Violent assaults on frontline police, paramedics and firefighters are increasing both in number and severity, new crime data reveals.

Last year, 3492 assaults on police and other emergency services workers were ­recorded in Victoria, up 512 or a shocking 17 per cent on the previous year.

This is despite tough mandatory jail sentences introduced in 2018 and ­designed to better protect frontline emergency workers from violence.

Data obtained by the Saturday Herald Sun shows there were at least 220 more serious assaults on police in 2020 than there were the year prior.

In one shocking example a 26-year-old constable sustained serious injuries after her head was allegedly smashed into concrete because she was enforcing mask rules in August last year.

There was also a 14 per cent increase year-on-year in summary assaults recorded against members of the force, which includes offences such as spitting.

Police union boss Wayne Gatt said the pandemic saw members "drawn into conflict" and injured at anti-lockdown protests.

"Every assault is a shocking one, when you see large increases it concerns us deeply," Sgt Gatt said.

"Our members are on the frontline, we want them to get safely home to their families. When Victoria was in lockdown (last year) for six months, police weren't.

"COVID brought our members into conflict, where a number of our members were assaulted and injured.

"Each and every day the community expected our members to go out and confront crime - it didn't stop."

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton condemned the spike in assaults after an unprecedented year in policing.

Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police officers on duty. Picture: Josie Hayden

"While being a police officer has always involved dealing with hostile, confrontational and often dangerous people, it is completely unacceptable for anyone to be hit, kicked, spat on or sworn at while they are doing their job," Mr Patton said.

"It is important for people to appreciate that our officers are human beings - our members bruise and bleed like everyone else in the community they are trying to serve and protect."

As of October 2018, new laws were introduced that meant judges and magistrates must dish out a jail term to anyone who injured an emergency services worker in the line of duty.

But the laws came under fire the following year when paramedics-basher James Haberfield avoided the mandatory six-month sentence for assaulting a paramedic after he successfully argued he had consumed a "cocktail of drugs" at a dance festival.

A clause in the legislation allowed for special reasons, including being affected by drugs or alcohol, to be used to escape a jail term.

The Andrews government has since tightened the legislation so offenders can't use mental impairment from self-induced drug and alcohol as an excuse.

The changes came after Amanda Warren, 33, and Caris Underwood, 20, attacked two paramedics in Reservoir after a daylong binge on alcohol and cannabis in March 2016.

Both punched and kicked paramedics while Warren also ripped one's gold necklace from his neck during the attack, then got behind the wheel of a car and rammed the ambulance vehicle.

But the women, who both pleaded guilty to intentionally cause injury to an emergency worker, never spent a day behind bars.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics experience a range of situations while on the job. Picture: Josie Hayden

Shadow police Minister David Southwick said the government was failing to protect essential workers from violent attacks.

"Labor's mandatory sentencing laws aren't worth the paper they're written on and emergency services workers have been left fending for themselves," he said.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to attacks on emergency service workers and Daniel Andrews must fix his botched sentencing laws now."

Acting emergency services Minister Danny Pearson said it was "unacceptable" for workers to be assaulted on the job.

"We won't tolerate this kind of reckless behaviour - if you injure a police officer or emergency service worker, you can expect to go to jail," he said.

